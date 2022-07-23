It's One of the Weirdest Grand Slams You'll See

(Newser) – Bases loaded, two outs, top of the third. Toronto's Raimel Tapia hits what appears to be routine fly ball to center, and his disappointment is evident at the plate, per USA Today. Fortunately for him and his Blue Jays, Boston outfielder Jarren Duran utterly and completely lost track of the ball in the air. It sailed over his head, and a surprised Tapia found himself rounding the bases for a rare inside-the-park grand slam. (Watch it here.) It's the first in the league in five years and only the second in Toronto history, notes MLB.com. The Blue Jays went on to a 28-5 rout, the highest run total in team history but shy of the MLB record of 30. Boston has never given up that many runs in a game. (Read more Major League Baseball stories.)