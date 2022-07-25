Top 10 Cities People Are Looking to Leave

San Francisco has apparently priced too many people out of its market
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 25, 2022 8:33 AM CDT
Cities People Most Want to Leave—and the Opposite
A view of San Francisco.   (Getty/heyengel)

(Newser) – Crazy house prices have upended the market in the last two years, triggering what the real estate brokerage firm Redfin labels unprecedented levels of relocation. Specifically, prospective home buyers seem to be leaving cities where prices are too high in favor of more affordable locales. The company ranked the cities on both ends of this spectrum—where the number of people looking to move in outnumbers those looking to move out, and vice versa. The top 10 in each, with CNBC noting that some of the nation's most populous cities are well represented on the "want to flee" list:

Cities people want to flee:

  1. San Francisco
  2. Los Angeles
  3. New York City
  4. Washington, DC
  5. Seattle
  6. Boston
  7. Detroit
  8. Denver
  9. Chicago
  10. Minneapolis

Cities where people want to relocate:

  1. Miami
  2. Tampa
  3. Phoenix
  4. Sacramento
  5. Las Vegas
  6. Cape Coral, Fla.
  7. San Diego
  8. North Port, Fla.
  9. San Antonio
  10. Dallas
