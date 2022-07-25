It's a Tire Change Unlike Any You've Seen

Duo set record for swapping out a pair of tires while the car is moving
By Mike L. Ford,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 25, 2022 4:43 PM CDT

(Newser) – It’s certainly useful to know how to change a tire, and it can’t hurt to know how to drive on two wheels for a sustained period, but it’s hard to think of a scenario in which it would be useful to do both simultaneously. Of course, practicality isn’t a criterion Guinness World Records (e.g., there are records for most spoons balanced on the human body and heaviest weight lifted by human beard). As such, two Italian men set a record for “the fastest time to change a wheel on a car whilst driving,” as Guinness puts it. Per UPI, the BMW 3-Series sedan was driven by Manuel Zoldan. Gianluca Folco performed the tire change.

In video from the talent show, Zoldan drives two wheels up a metal ramp. From there he manages to keep the vehicle balanced and moving on the other two wheels as Folco—in quite acrobatic and nimble fashion—climbs out a window and onto the hood, where he proceeds to change the right front tire. Zoldan kept the car moving in a slow, circular motion until the tire change was complete; then Folco hopped off and the car dropped back on all fours. They completed the task in exactly 1 minute and 17.64 seconds, a significant improvement over the previous record of 1 minute, 30 seconds. For comparison, as AxleAddict reported last month, the Red Bull crew holds the record for fastest Formula 1 pit stop. They swapped out all four tires in 1.82 seconds. (Read more Guinness World Records stories.)

