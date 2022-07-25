Luria: Trump Removed More Key Lines From Jan. 7 Remarks

(Newser) – A remark about the election being over wasn't the only thing Donald Trump refused to say in a video recorded the day after the Capitol attack. Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria tweeted a video Monday showing that Trump apparently edited prepared remarks to remove a line saying that he was directing the Department of Justice to prosecute all lawbreakers, the Washington Post reports. "Legal consequences must be swift and firm," the deleted line said. In the video, Ivanka Trump said handwritten edits to the "Remarks on National Healing" document had been made by her father.

Another deleted line, addressing the rioters, said, "I want to be very clear, you do not represent me. You do not represent our movement," NBC reports. A line saying Trump was "outraged and sickened by the violence, lawlessness, and mayhem" was altered to remove the word "sickened." "It took more than 24 hours for President Trump to address the nation again after his Rose Garden video on January 6th in which he affectionately told his followers to go home in peace," Luria wrote. "There were more things he was unwilling to say."

Luria, a member of the House panel investigating the attack, was co-leader of Thursday's hearing, which focused on Trump's inaction as his supporters stormed the Capitol. On Sunday, she told NBC's Meet the Press that Attorney General Merrick Garland shouldn't wait until after the panel has finished presenting its findings to launch a criminal investigation of Trump, the Hill reports. "If he’s watching today, I’d tell him he doesn’t need to wait on us, because I think he has plenty to keep moving forward,” she said. (Read more Jan. 6 hearings stories.)