Our Wild Mega Millions Ride Is Over

(Newser) – The next Mega Millions drawing is on Tuesday, and the jackpot will be a measly $20 million. That's because someone did indeed choose the six winning numbers for Friday night's drawing, and it's a singular someone, reports the AP. Only one ticket was sold with the numbers 13, 36, 45, 57, 67, and gold Mega Ball 14, meaning the $1.337 billion jackpot is theirs. Yes, the jackpot ended up being even higher when actual sales were tallied, per Mega Millions. The Illinois Lottery's website states a winning ticket was sold in that state. The cash payout option is worth $780.5 million.

There was a one in 302,575,350 chance of winning the jackpot, which is the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in history. It's topped only by the $1.537 billion won in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018. "Congratulations to the Illinois Lottery for selling the winning ticket for the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot," says Pat McDonald, Lead Director for the Mega Millions Consortium. "We are thrilled to have witnessed one of the biggest jackpot wins in Mega Millions history. We're eager to find out who won and look forward to congratulating the winner soon!" There were 14,391,740 winning tickets sold across all nine prize tiers in the July 29 drawing, including the single jackpot-winning ticket; prizes range from $2 to the jackpot.