At Execution, Officials Told Journalist Her Skirt Was Too Short

(Newser) – While attempting to report on an Alabama execution last week, a female journalist was informed by a prison official that her skirt was too short and did not meet regulations. Another female reporter says she was subjected to a full-body inspection to make sure her clothing lengths were appropriate, the Guardian reports. "I first covered an execution in 2002, and have covered many since then. This was the first time I had to stand in the media room to have the length of my attire checked," that journalist, Kim Chandler of the Associated Press, tweeted. She says that when she questioned the prison spokesperson, she was told a dress code was being enforced, but she was given a link to a policy that applies to visitation, not witnessing an execution. She was ultimately allowed in.

The other journalist, Ivana Hrynkiw of AL.com, tweeted that she was wearing a skirt she's worn to other executions, to work, and to other professional events with no issue and that she believes it is "more than appropriate." She was finally allowed in after borrowing a pair of "fisherman's wader pants" a male photographer let her wear, but she also had to change into tennis shoes because her open-toed heels were deemed "too revealing." AL.com reports it has submitted official complaints, and the AP has asked the governor's office to investigate. "This was unacceptable, unequal treatment,” says the editor-in-chief for Alabama Media Group. "This was sexist and an egregious breach of professional conduct. And it should not happen to any other reporter again." (Read more Alabama stories.)