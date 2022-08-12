34 Hurt in Legoland Rollercoaster Crash

2 train cars collided at Germany theme park
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 12, 2022 2:00 AM CDT
File photo of a Legoland roller coaster.   (PRNewsFoto/LEGOLAND Florida)

(Newser) – A thrill ride turned truly frightening in Germany recently, when two rollercoaster trains collided with each other on the Fire Dragon ride at Legoland in Bavaria. Thirty-eight people were involved, and 34 of those were injured, two of them severely, the Guardian reports. Legoland, which closed the ride and opened an investigation, says one train stopped and the next train "did not stop completely for until now unknown reasons and made impact" with the first one, the BBC reports. (Read more Germany stories.)

