Britney Spears' Feud With Her Ex, Kids Gets Ugly

(Newser)
Dirty laundry is being aired big-time between Britney Spears and her ex, Kevin Federline, regarding the sons they share: Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15. It started last week when Federline spoke to a British tabloid for a story that was run both in print and on television, and ended with Spears' lawyer ripping Federline for making private family issues public, TMZ reports. The back-and-forth:
- Federline's interview: During the extensive tabloid interview, he claimed the boys chose not to attend their mother's wedding and that they don't currently want to see her, TMZ reports. One of the reasons he cited was her scantily-clad social media posts embarrassing them. Beyond that, he wouldn't go into much detail, though he claimed the boys saw things at Spears' house during her conservatorship that made them uncomfortable.
- Spears' Instagram post: On Wednesday, Spears posted a long Instagram story that TMZ archived here, in which she bemoaned the loss of a relationship with her kids and claimed her boys were "hateful" toward her when they visited her and would lock themselves in their room as soon as they arrived. She also claimed there's a lot of weed in Federline's home.
- Federline's videos: Federline responded to that post by posting a series of videos to his own Instagram. The videos, apparently taken by the boys when they were 11 and 12, show Spears arguing with them over various things and insisting that they respect her, TMZ reports. "I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through," he wrote. "This isn’t even the worst of it. The lies have to stop. I hope our kids grow up to be better than this."
- Spears' attorney steps in: Following the posting of the videos, which Federline says was done with his sons' permission, Spears' lawyer issued a scathing statement directed at Federline. He asked that this type of "cruel, bottom of the barrel" behavior stop, and that family matters be kept private, TMZ reports.
- More backlash for Federline: As Yahoo News reports, posts supportive of Spears abounded on Twitter, with many slamming Federline for posting videos that appear to show her simply being a mom. Others, however, agreed that her behavior crossed a line. Spears' attorney said in his statement that he was "working with Instagram to ensure that Mr. Federline adheres to its rules," and for whatever reason—whether due to that or the backlash—the videos are no longer on his Instagram (but can still be viewed elsewhere on the internet).