Britney Spears' Feud With Her Ex, Kids Gets Ugly

(Newser) – Dirty laundry is being aired big-time between Britney Spears and her ex, Kevin Federline, regarding the sons they share: Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15. It started last week when Federline spoke to a British tabloid for a story that was run both in print and on television, and ended with Spears' lawyer ripping Federline for making private family issues public, TMZ reports. The back-and-forth:

Federline's interview: During the extensive tabloid interview, he claimed the boys chose not to attend their mother's wedding and that they don't currently want to see her, TMZ reports. One of the reasons he cited was her scantily-clad social media posts embarrassing them. Beyond that, he wouldn't go into much detail, though he claimed the boys saw things at Spears' house during her conservatorship that made them uncomfortable.