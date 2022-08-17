Woman Who Kissed Inmate Arrested After Overdose Death

By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 17, 2022 3:59 PM CDT
Joshua Brown.   (Tennessee Department of Correction)

(Newser) – A Tennessee woman who allegedly gave an inmate a kiss of death during a visit to a state prison earlier this year has been charged with murder. The Tennessee Department of Correction says Rachal Dollard was seen passing drugs to inmate Joshua Brown as they kissed during a visitation at the Turney Center Industrial Complex in February. Brown "swallowed a balloon pellet containing half an ounce of methamphetamine" and died of an overdose at a local hospital, the TDOC says.

The TDOC says Dollard was taken into custody over the weekend by its special agents and the Dickson County Sheriff’s Department. She has been charged with second-degree murder and introduction of contraband into a penal facility, the New York Daily News reports. Brown was serving an 11-year sentence on drug-related charges, which would have been up in 2029. "This incident points to the real dangers of introducing contraband into prisons and the consequences that follow," David Imhof, director of the TDOC’s Office of Investigations and Conduct, said in a statement. (Read more Tennessee stories.)

