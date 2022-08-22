Here's a Novel Idea for a First Date

(Newser) – Technically, a young couple in Hendersonville, Tenn., didn’t really "break in" to a church, even though they've admitted to doing so. As surveillance video shows, the door to the Indian Lake Peninsula Church was actually unlocked. Police say the two were on their first date, and they apparently thought it would be neat to find a piano to share their passion for tickling the ivories. And what better place to find one at 1am on a Thursday than a church? The couple later confessed to the crime, telling police they "broke into the church because they wanted to play the piano," per KFOR, and that’s allegedly what they did for about 30 minutes.

It's possible nobody would have been the wiser, except police say they also decided to steal four Bibles, a pair of drumsticks, and a collection plate on their way out. The church's pastor is said to have noticed the missing items later that morning and notified police. Surveillance footage did most of the work from there. It shows the couple pulling up in front of the church in an orange 2004 Mustang, which police quickly tracked down. Police say it belonged to 19-year-old Danielle Salvato; her accomplice was identified as 20-year-old Sebastian Spencer.

The couple, who Crime Online notes met on a dating app, were booked on misdemeanor theft and felony burglary charges. Hendersonville PD Detective Stephan Fye said the subjects "admitted it was dumb, probably should not have done it." He added that they "did not apologize." Pastor Drew Altom said he would advise the young lovers as follows: "I would tell them don't let this one incident define you. Learn something. And together, let's continue to grow." (Read more first date stories.)