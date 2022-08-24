Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Was 'Swatting' Victim

(Newser) – Police in northwest Georgia say they're investigating a bogus 911 call received early Wednesday that claimed a person had been shot multiple times at a residence in Rome, Floyd County. Debbie Burnett, Rome's assistant police chief, says officers responding to the call discovered it was the home of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, CNN reports. The Republican lawmaker "assured the officers there was no issue and the call was determined to be a false call commonly known as 'swatting,'" Burnett says. In swatting, armed police are called to the home of an unsuspecting victim. An incident in Tennessee last year led to the death of a 60-year-old man.

According to a police report seen by Politico, the caller claimed a man had been "shot 5 times in a bathtub" and there was a woman still in the residence, possibly with children. Burnett says 911 dispatchers later "received a second call from the suspect who was using a computer generated voice stating that he/she was upset about Mrs. Greene's political view on transgender youth rights." The Rome Police Department says the call is also being investigated by the US Capitol Police.

"Last night, I was swatted just after 1 am," Greene tweeted Wednesday. "I can’t express enough gratitude to my local law enforcement here in Rome, Floyd County." In a later tweet, Greene—who introduced a bill last week to make it a felony to provide gender-affirming care to minors—referred to the caller's remarks on transgender rights. "If this is the war the left wants, this is the war the left will get," she wrote. "I will never stop protecting children and defending their innocence." (Read more Marjorie Taylor Greene stories.)