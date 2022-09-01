Female Officer Shot in Face Is Taken Off Life Support

(Newser) – A 28-year-old Indiana police officer was taken off life support and died Thursday after it was determined that she would be unable to recover from her injuries. Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton's death comes 23 days after she was shot in the face during a traffic stop. WHIO reports that on Aug. 10, Burton responded to a call from officers needing assistance and arrived with her K-9 partner. The dog indicated the possible presence of narcotics after sniffing around the driver's moped. Police say that as officers spoke with Phillip Matthew Lee, he allegedly displayed a weapon and fired several times in the officers' direction. Lee reportedly fled but was apprehended soon after.

Burton was hit and taken to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. Fox News report the four-year veteran of the Richmond force had "recently been elevated to the position of K-9 handler" and was to be married in mid-August. WTHR reports Burton's fiancee, Sierra Neal, posted video to TikTok that shows her walking toward Burton's hospital room on Aug. 20 in her wedding dress. She captioned it, "This walk was supposed to look a lot different, but I will always be thankful we still got to celebrate. Even if it is not legal on paper, you are my wife I love you Seara." It's been watched millions of times and has more than half a million likes.

Richmond Mayor Jon Bales had this to say in a statement, per WTHR: "Seara will live on and continue to be a hero with her selfless gift of organ donation. Officer Burton will continue to serve others long after her passing. ... Seara's family wanted to include the community in sharing this information. The incredible outpouring of support has been truly heartwarming." Her body will be returned to Richmond in a Thursday afternoon procession.