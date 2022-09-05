16-Year-Old Oliver Hawkins Plays at Dad's Tribute Show

(Newser) – Oliver Shane Hawkins, 16-year-old son of the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, took the stage Friday at Wembley Stadium in London at a tribute concert for his father. Per the New York Post, the young Hawkins joined the Foo Fighters on drums for “My Hero” while images of him with his father were displayed on screens around the stadium. It was an emotional, star-studded show that also featured appearances by members of Queen, Rush, AC/DC, Blink-182, and many others—not to mention Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock, per the Washington Post.

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl addressed the crowd, saying, "Ladies and gentlemen, tonight we've gathered here to celebrate the life, the music, and the love of our dear friend, our bandmate, our brother Taylor Hawkins … For those of you who knew him personally, you know that no one else could make you smile or laugh or dance or sing like he could.” As People reports, Grohl was moved to tears while playing “Times Like These.” Oliver Hawkins wasn’t the youngest performer on the drumkit, per Collider, which notes 12-year-old Nandi Bushell, a social media star who once challenged Grohl to a drum-off, also strutted her stuff on the drumkit on the song “Learn to Fly.” At Friday’s six-hour show, Grohl introduced her as “the coolest f---ing drummer in the world.”

Taylor Hawkins died March 25 in Bogotá, Colombia, during the Foo Fighters’ South American tour. The 50-year-old rocker was found dead in his hotel room after complaining of chest pains earlier in the day. Hawkins was deeply loved by fans and fellow musicians worldwide. As NPR reports, he helped the Foo Fighters win 12 Grammy Awards and notch four No. 1 Billboard hits. He was also known for his numerous side projects with groups such as Chevy Metal and the Coattail Riders. The Foo Fighters are scheduled to hold another tribute concert in LA on Sept. 27. (Read more Foo Fighters stories.)