On Queen's Final Day, a Well-Timed Rainbow

It was, in fact, a double-rainbow spotted at Buckingham Palace, elsewhere
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 8, 2022 1:57 PM CDT
A rainbow over Queen Victoria Memorial in central London, Thursday Sept. 8, 2022.   (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

(Newser) – Those who gathered in London on Thursday as news spread of the queen's failing health received a poignant site: a double-rainbow, reports Newsweek. Andy Lines of the Daily Mirror tweeted this image from near Buckingham Palace, while NBC News takes note of this one from Victoria Jones of Getty Images. Another shows the double-rainbow over the Thames. The queen died Thursday at 96, automatically making son Charles the new king of England. He will be officially known as King Charles III. (Read more Queen Elizabeth II stories.)

