On Queen's Final Day, a Well-Timed Rainbow

(Newser) – Those who gathered in London on Thursday as news spread of the queen's failing health received a poignant site: a double-rainbow, reports Newsweek. Andy Lines of the Daily Mirror tweeted this image from near Buckingham Palace, while NBC News takes note of this one from Victoria Jones of Getty Images. Another shows the double-rainbow over the Thames. The queen died Thursday at 96, automatically making son Charles the new king of England. He will be officially known as King Charles III.