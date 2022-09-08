King Charles III Makes His First Statement

(Newser)
The new king of England's first formal statement is, not surprisingly, about his mom. "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," wrote King Charles III in a statement posted by Buckingham Palace. "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world." He added that he and other members of the royal family will be "comforted and sustained" by that knowledge.
At Glamour, Kathleen Walsh likes the tribute. "There's no easy way to say goodbye to a beloved mother, so I can only imagine what it's like to have to publicly mourn your mum the queen." In the US, presidents and first ladies, both current and past, were paying their respects as well, per the AP and the Daily Mail:
- Biden: “Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States,” said the statement from the Bidens. “She helped make our relationship special.”
- Trump: “Melania and I will always cherish our time together with the Queen, and never forget Her Majesty’s generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humor," said a statement from former President Trump. "What a grand and beautiful lady she was—there was nobody like her!"
- Obama: “Back when we were just beginning to navigate life as President and First Lady, she welcomed us to the world stage with open arms and extraordinary generosity,” Barack and Michelle Obama said in their statement. "Time and again, we were struck by her warmth, the way she put people at ease, and how she brought her considerable humor and charm to moments of great pomp and circumstance."
- Clinton: "We will always be grateful for the kindness she showed us through the years, particularly during our visits to Buckingham Palace in 1995 and 2000, and for all she did to deepen the Special Relationship," said former President Clinton, referring to himself and Hillary. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family and all the people Her Majesty inspired throughout her lifetime of service."
- Bush: "Laura and I were honored to have known her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," wrote former President George W. Bush. "She was a woman of great intellect, charm, and wit." He added that "spending time at Buckingham Palace, and having tea with Her Majesty—and her Corgis—is among our fondest memories of the presidency."
- Carter: "Rosalynn and I extend our condolences to the family of Queen Elizabeth II and the citizens of the United Kingdom," said Jimmy Carter. "Her dignity, graciousness, and sense of duty have been an inspiration, and we join the millions around the world in mourning a remarkable leader."
