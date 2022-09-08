King Charles III Makes His First Statement

(Newser) – The new king of England's first formal statement is, not surprisingly, about his mom. "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," wrote King Charles III in a statement posted by Buckingham Palace. "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world." He added that he and other members of the royal family will be "comforted and sustained" by that knowledge.

At Glamour, Kathleen Walsh likes the tribute. "There's no easy way to say goodbye to a beloved mother, so I can only imagine what it's like to have to publicly mourn your mum the queen." In the US, presidents and first ladies, both current and past, were paying their respects as well, per the AP and the Daily Mail: