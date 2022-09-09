Market Snaps 3-Week Skid

(Newser) – Stocks had a strong day on Friday as the market broke a three-week losing streak. The Dow rose 377 points, or 1.1%, to 32,151; the S&P 500 rose 61 points, or 1.5%, to 4,067; and the Nasdaq rose 250 points, or 2.1%, to 12,112. Each index posted its first weekly gain in four weeks—the Dow was up about 2.8% for the week, the S&P 3.8%, and the Nasdaq 4%, per CNBC. Technology stocks and retailers had some of the biggest gains on Friday, per the AP. Microsoft rose 2.3%, and Amazon rose 2.6%. DocuSign jumped 10.7% after the electronic signature company reported strong second-quarter sales and raised its subscription forecast.

All 11 industry sectors in the benchmark S&P 500 rose, though makers of household goods and utilities, which are typically considered less risky investments, lagged the market. US crude oil prices rose 3.9%, helping push up energy sector stocks. Exxon Mobil rose 2.1%. Smaller company stocks also notches solid gains, pushing the Russell 2000 index 2% higher. On tap next week: The Labor Department will release its report on consumer prices for August on Tuesday and a report on wholesale prices on Wednesday. On Thursday, Wall Street will get an update on retail sales for August.