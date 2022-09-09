Biden: I'm Going to Queen's Funeral

(Newser) – President Biden told reporters Friday that he will attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in London. "I don't know what the details are yet, but I'll be going," the president said, per USA Today. Buckingham Palace has not released a schedule yet, but the service is planned for Westminster Abbey sometime in the next 10 days. Interment will be in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, with Elizabeth's parents and husband, Prince Philip.

Biden and his wife, Jill, issued a statement after Elizabeth's death Thursday saying she had deepened the connections between the US and UK. He met the queen three times, including during a visit to Windsor Castle for tea in June 2021 while the Bidens were in the country for a Group of Seven summit. Before he met her the first time, a memoir says, Biden's Irish-American mother admonished him not to bow to the British monarch, and he did not do so. Court etiquette does not mandate bowing, per the royal family's website. (Read more Queen Elizabeth II stories.)