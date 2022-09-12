To Pay Respects to Queen, Be Prepared for a Long Wait

Procession began Sunday, taking her body from Balmoral
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 12, 2022 12:00 AM CDT
From left, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, Sophie the Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward watch as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, completes its journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where it will lie in rest...   (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)

(Newser) – Queen Elizabeth II has begun her final journey. The hearse carrying her coffin left Balmoral, the Scottish estate where she died, Sunday and arrived in Edinburgh that same day to lie in state in the throne room at Holyroodhouse Palace, the British monarch's official residence in Scotland, until Monday afternoon, NBC News reports. Thousands lined the streets to watch the procession, some cheering as the hearse drove by. Meanwhile, her son was formally proclaimed King Charles III Sunday in ceremonies held in Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales, though he officially ascended to the throne as soon as his mother died (and his accession ceremony took place a day prior in London). Thousands also gathered for those ceremonies, though some anti-monarchist protesters were present.

The public is allowed to pay respects to the queen as her body lies under continuous vigil until Monday, when it will be moved to St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh for another 24-hour period of public visitation. Princess Anne, the queen's daughter, has been accompanying the procession and will continue to do so Tuesday as the queen's body is returned to Buckingham Palace in London. On Wednesday, it will be taken to Westminster Hall, and will lie in state there until the funeral at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, after which Elizabeth will be buried next to her husband. The UK government on Monday issued rules for those who wish to pay their respects as the queen lies in state at Westminster Hall, the AP reports, and they sound intense: "There will be a queue, which is expected to be very long. You will need to stand for many hours, possibly overnight, with very little opportunity to sit down as the queue will be continuously moving." (Read more Queen Elizabeth II stories.)

