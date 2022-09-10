A British First: Accession Ceremony, Broadcast Live

Charles is formally proclaimed king
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Sep 10, 2022 5:31 AM CDT
Charles Formally Gets His Throne
From left, Prince William, Camilla the Queen Consort, and King Charles III during the Accession Council at St James's Palace, London, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.   (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

(Newser) – King Charles III was officially announced as Britain’s monarch Saturday, in a ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism—and, for the first time, broadcast live. Charles automatically became king when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Thursday, but the accession ceremony is a key constitutional and ceremonial step in introducing the new monarch to the country, per the AP. Scores of senior politicians past and present, including Prime Minister Liz Truss and five of her predecessors, gathered in the ornate state apartments at St. James’s Palace for the meeting of the Accession Council.

They met without Charles, officially confirming his title, King Charles III. The king joined them to make a personal declaration, vowing to follow his mother’s “inspiring example” as he took on the duties of monarch. “I know how deeply you and the entire nation, and I think I may say the whole world, sympathize with me in this irreparable loss we have all suffered," he said. It’s the first time the ceremony has been held since 1952, when Queen Elizabeth II took the throne.

Charles was accompanied at the ceremony by his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, and his eldest son Prince William. William is now heir to the throne and known by the title Charles long held, Prince of Wales. After the ceremony, the proclamation will be read aloud from a balcony at St. James’s Palace. It will also be read out in the medieval City of London and at other locations across the UK. Two days after the 96-year-old queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland following an unprecedented 70 years on the throne, people still came in the thousands to pay their respects outside Buckingham Palace in London.

(Read more King Charles III stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X