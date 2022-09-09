After Queen's Death, 'Operation London Bridge' Gets Underway

(Newser) – The British government has long had a plan in place for what would happen in the 10 days following the monarch's death. "Operation London Bridge" has been planned for years, USA Today reports, but a contingency plan known as "Operation Unicorn" is also coming into play due to the fact that Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral estate in Scotland rather than Buckingham Palace. NPR is among the many outlets offering a rundown of the 10 days of mourning leading up to Elizabeth's funeral:

Her son immediately ascends to the throne, becoming King Charles III, and the public is notified of the queen's death on day zero. Flags are flown at half-staff; military gun salutes and moments of silence take place.