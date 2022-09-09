World / Queen Elizabeth II After Queen's Death, 'Operation London Bridge' Gets Underway The 10 days following monarch's death have been planned out for years By Evann Gastaldo, Newser Staff Posted Sep 9, 2022 2:02 AM CDT Copied A condolence card with photos of Queen Elizabeth II, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, is placed outside the British Embassy in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) (Newser) – The British government has long had a plan in place for what would happen in the 10 days following the monarch's death. "Operation London Bridge" has been planned for years, USA Today reports, but a contingency plan known as "Operation Unicorn" is also coming into play due to the fact that Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral estate in Scotland rather than Buckingham Palace. NPR is among the many outlets offering a rundown of the 10 days of mourning leading up to Elizabeth's funeral: Her son immediately ascends to the throne, becoming King Charles III, and the public is notified of the queen's death on day zero. Flags are flown at half-staff; military gun salutes and moments of silence take place. Charles returns to London on day one, and the Accession Council, which typically meets at St. James's Palace within 24 hours of a monarch's death, will formally declare the queen's death and Charles' ascension to the throne. Parliament will also issue a condolence message, which Charles will receive at Westminster Hall, and suspend normal operations until after the funeral. During week one, Elizabeth's body will be brought from Balmoral to Buckingham Palace, and a ceremonial procession will ultimately carry the monarch's body from the palace to the Palace of Westminster, after which a service will take place at Westminster Hall. Charles will also embark on a tour of the kingdom and will visit with government leaders. On day 10, after three days of the queen's body lying in state and the public being allowed to pay their respects, the queen will be laid to rest at a state funeral at Westminster Abbey. A committal service will be held at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, and the queen will then be buried next to her late husband Prince Philip at the royal vault's King George VI. Memorial Chapel. The day will be declared a Day of National Mourning. (Read more Queen Elizabeth II stories.)