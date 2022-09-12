Gisele Bundchen Tweets Support for Tom Brady as Rumors Swirl

But supermodel apparently didn't attend Sunday night game
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 12, 2022 12:57 AM CDT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady stands with teammates during warmups before the first half of a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.   (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

(Newser) – As rumors of big-time marital conflict swirl, People reported shortly before Tom Brady's first post-unretirement game Sunday night that the quarterback's wife, Gisele Bundchen, would not be in attendance. That's according to a source who spoke to the magazine Sunday, and it comes after comments People reported last week, when a source said there were no plans for the supermodel to attend. "It feels very different this year than last year," that source said. "She was excited to be here, we saw her around. I'm not saying she can't possibly come, but nothing is in place for her to be here for the first regular season game and that seems weird." Following the game, there was no official confirmation of whether she had been in attendance.

Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Dallas Cowboys 19-3 at the Texas game, the AP reports. Bundchen did, at least, tweet Sunday night, "Let’s go @TomBrady ! Let’s go Bucs !" (Leading multiple commenters to reply that Brady must have gotten access to Bundchen's account, or her account must have been hacked.) The Spun reports that Bundchen has been "fairly inactive on social media" as rumors of marital drama were going around, but that she also "broke her Instagram silence" Sunday with an Instagram story wishing her sister a happy birthday—and that her "interesting" photo choice for the post was a picture of her and her sister taken at Bundchen's wedding to Brady. (Read more Gisele Bundchen stories.)

