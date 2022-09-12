Haberman: Trump Vowed Not to Leave White House

Her book quotes him as saying, 'How can you leave when you won an election?'
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 12, 2022 12:03 PM CDT
Former President Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 3, 2022.   (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

(Newser) New York Times reporter and frequent Trump foil Maggie Haberman has a book coming out about the former president next month, and CNN has revealed some new details. Haberman writes that while Trump seemed to accept his loss to Joe Biden in the immediate aftermath of the election, his tone soon shifted and he began telling people that he would not depart the White House. "I'm just not going to leave," Trump told one aide, per Haberman. "We're never leaving," he reportedly told another. "How can you leave when you won an election?" And Haberman also quotes Trump as asking Republican National Committee leader Ronna McDaniel, "Why should I leave if they stole it from me?"

Trump had not responded to the story as of Monday morning, per the Hill. The right-wing site Twitchy mocks the "breathless" tone of the CNN report, noting that pundits on the network predicted incorrectly all through the 2020 election season that Trump wouldn't leave. "(A)s far as we know, Donald Trump is not currently in the White House, despite the fact that he lost the election," reads the post. "So what exactly is so interesting about any of this?" CNN's answer might be, as its story states, that the revelation "adds new detail to the chaotic post-election period," and might lend some context to Trump's efforts to have the results overturned. Haberman's Confidence Man is due out on October 4. (Read more President Trump stories.)

