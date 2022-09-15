A Surprise Runway Reveal for Blake Lively

(Newser) – One of Hollywood's biggest couples is expecting baby No. 4. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are due again, a surprise revealed on Thursday when Lively showed off her baby bump at the annual Forbes Power Women's Summit, reports People and TMZ. (For now, you'll have to click on either of those links to see, because wire services have not made images available.)

TMZ reports that event organizers limited the number of photographers who were allowed to shoot Lively, saying in advance only that it would be "sensitive." It's not clear how far along the 35-year-old star of Gossip Girl is. She and Reynolds already are the parents of James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2. Lively spoke at the forum on women's issues, as seen here. (Reynolds says a colonoscopy may have saved his life.)