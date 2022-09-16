Sheriff: Inmate, Jailer Had Hundreds of Erotic Phone Calls

(Newser) – An Alabama sheriff says authorities investigating the escape of inmate Casey White earlier this year have listened to around half the 949 phone calls made between him and jailer Vicky White over a six-month period—and so far, they've heard a lot of steamy conversations but no escape plotting. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton says the calls were made between August 2021 and February 2022, while Casey White was at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility, NBC reports. He was transferred to the Lauderdale County Jail, where Vicky White was assistant supervisor, in February. She helped him escape on April 29, which was supposed to be her last day at work before retirement.

"So far we haven’t found anything in relation to the escape," Singleton told reporters Thursday. "Most of it is basically phone sex." He added: "That averages out to about four times a day." The sheriff said investigators haven't confirmed if any of the calls were made while Vicky White was on duty, but he'd be "shocked" if they weren't, AL.com reports. Authorities believe the Whites, who are not related, established a relationship while the inmate was at the Lauderdale County facility earlier in 2021. Vicky White killed herself after police tracked the couple down and pursued their vehicle on May 9. Casey White has been charged with felony murder in connection with her death.

Casey White was returned to the William Donaldson prison, where he had been serving a 75-year sentence for crimes including a home invasion. He is also awaiting trial for a 2015 murder. He had been transferred in and out of the Lauderdale County facility in connection with that case. Singleton said Thursday that he believes Vicky White "got conned" by Casey White, despite the fact that she had advised younger officers on how to avoid being manipulated by inmates. "She'd been on the job 17 years," he said, per NBC. "She'd seen young officers come in and get manipulated. Everyone's been approached. We tell them to be ready for it, and she'd be the one that would coach them." (Read more Casey White stories.)