Latest FTX Bankruptcy Filing Is Brutally Frank

So just how bad are the books at FTX, the crypto exchange whose implosion has rocked the entire field? A filing in bankruptcy court by the CEO newly appointed to oversee the company's restructuring laid things out in remarkably stark language:

“Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information as occurred here,” wrote John Ray in the filing, per the Wall Street Journal. “From compromised systems integrity and faulty regulatory oversight abroad, to the concentration of control in the hands of a very small group of inexperienced, unsophisticated and potentially compromised individuals, this situation is unprecedented.”

The context: Ray has managed some of the biggest bankruptcies in history—including that of energy giant Enron, notes the New York Times.