Fans Mobilize to Dig Bills Out of Homes

Fans showed up at the house of Spencer Brown, a right tackle, with snowblowers. Others brought shovels to the homes of tight ends Dawson Knox and Tommy Sweeney. Somebody cleared tight end Quintin Morris' driveway. Before the Buffalo Bills could fly to Detroit to play Sunday in a city that wasn't mired in feet-deep snow, they had to be dug out of their houses and get to a team facility for the ride to the airport. The people of Buffalo pitched in with transportation, as well, ESPN reports. Reggie Gilliam, a fullback, posted a request on Twitter for someone with a monster truck to pick him up, but fans didn't need to be asked to pitch in.

The players were appreciative, posting thankful videos on social media, CBS News reports. "I've never seen anything like it," Knox said in a video showing him posing with neighbors who cleared a path at his house. "City of good neighbors," Brown posted. After neighbors cleared his driveway with snowblowers, backup quarterback Case Keenum posted a "huge shout out." And Morris thanked "whoever cleared my driveway."

There was scrambling in Detroit, as well, where crews had 48 hours to convert the site of a fundraising carnival Friday to a proper NFL venue for the Bills-Cleveland Browns game, per ClickonDetroit. Michigan evidently was happy to host: The 56,000 tickets sold out in less than 24 hours. Just before game time Sunday, the temperature at Ford Field was 26 degrees, per Accuweather, and light snow was falling. (Read more Buffalo Bills stories.)