Quentin Tarantino: 'It's Time to Wrap Up the Show'

The first film Quentin Tarantino directed was Reservoir Dogs, in 1992. He says he doesn't know what his next film will be, but he knows it will be his last. "I've been doing it for 30 years," Tarantino said. "And it's time to wrap up the show." The director has made nine standalone films—not counting one, Death Proof, that was part of a double feature—so far, and he said he always intended to stop at 10. That doesn't mean retirement is around the corner, however, People reports, even once he picks a project. "I'm also not in a giant hurry to make my last movie," he said. Tarantino, 59, made the comments to Chris Wallace for a CNN interview airing this weekend. "I'm an entertainer. I want to leave you wanting more."

Eight of those films were made in partnership with Harvey Weinstein, including one that made stars of them both, Pulp Fiction. Tarantino told Wallace he had no idea in that period that his now-convicted producing partner was a repeat sexual offender, per Yahoo Entertainment. Other people in the industry have said similar things. "I heard the same stories that everybody had heard. You know, frankly, to tell you the truth, I, I, I chalked it up to a Mad Men-era version of the boss chasing the secretary around the desk," he said. "I'm not saying that's OK." Tarantino said he should've said something. "I feel bad about it now,” he said. "But what I, but what I feel bad about is I feel bad that I did not have a man-to-man talk with him about it." (Read more Quentin Tarantino stories.)