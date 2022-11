Five of the six people who were killed in a Virginia Walmart on Tuesday night have been identified in a news release from the city of Chesapeake; the name of the sixth person is being withheld because he was just 16. CNN reports all were Walmart employees. Those killed were identified as Lorenzo Gamble, Brian Pendleton, Kellie Pyle, Randall Blevins, and Tyneka Johnson. The AP and Washington Post paint a picture of the lives lost:

Lorenzo Gamble: The 43-year-old custodian had worked for Walmart for 15 years. His parents described him as "the quiet one of the family" who loved being with his two sons, ages 10 and 19. He was to bring a banana pudding to Thanksgiving dinner; his mother says she found the ingredients untouched on his counter Wednesday morning.

Brian Pendleton: The 38-year-old had worked at the store for 10 years and was known for showing up early to his shifts. His mother told the AP that while he didn't begin works as a custodian until 10:30pm, he was in the break room when the shooting started shortly after 10pm.

Kellie Pyle: The 52-year-old mother of adult children was to marry next year. Her fiance's mother described her as "an awesome, kind individual." The Post reports Pyle had recently moved back to the area "to be with the high school sweetheart with whom she had reconnected after a divorce."

Randy Blevins: The 70-year-old set prices and arranged merchandise at the store.

Tyneka Johnson: The 22-year-old's former high school tutor tells the Post Johnson was a fashionista who worked hard and had dreams of going to college.

