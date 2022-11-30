The fate of a 4-month-old baby is in the hands of a New Zealand court after the country's health service asked to be given partial guardianship of the child so that it can proceed with a needed heart surgery. As the Guardian reports, the boy's parents are fine with the surgery taking place, but they don't want vaccinated blood to be used. "That's the end of the deal," says the father. "We are fine with anything else these doctors want to do." RNZ reports the health service is seeking to have doctors appointed as agents of the court for medical care, with the parents being named agents of the court for all other care.

New Zealand Blood Service says blood isn't classified based on a donor's COVID-19 vaccination status, meaning it can't ensure a determination. Further, it says that the COVID-19 vaccine that enters the bloodstream upon injection is broken down quickly, and the blood is filtered prior to transfusion, so all that remains would be harmless trace amounts. The baby reportedly requires open-heart surgery due to his severe pulmonary valve stenosis; that's a narrowing of one of the heart's valves.

An immunization expert with Auckland University says "almost all blood in New Zealand will have COVID antibodies in them, so unless you're going to refuse all blood, I can't imagine how you’ll get round this," per the New Zealand Herald. It notes the family has claimed it has 20 nonvaccinated people ready to donate their blood, but that NZ Blood hasn't approved that plan. Both sides had a Wednesday court appearance to set a date for a hearing on the issue; it will take place next Tuesday. RNZ reports some 100 anti-vaccination supporters assembled outside the High Court in Auckland in support of the parents. (Read more New Zealand stories.)