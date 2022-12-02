Jobs Report Is Out, and Market Isn't Happy

The new jobs report is out, and it came in stronger than expected despite the Fed's continued rate hikes. But in the good-news-is-bad-news nature of the market, Dow futures immediately fell because investors fear the robust hiring will keep the Fed on track to keep those rate hikes coming. Details:

Employers added 263,000 jobs in November, well above expectations of 200,000. The figure is down only slightly from October's revised figure of 284,000, reports the AP. Rate: The unemployment rate remained at the historically low rate of 3.7%, per the Wall Street Journal.

The unemployment rate remained at the historically low rate of 3.7%, per the Wall Street Journal. Wage growth: Average hourly earnings rose 0.6% from October, roughly twice as much as expected, per CNBC. That will likely be another worrying sign on inflation in the eyes of the Fed. Wages also were up 5.1% compared to last year, also above expectations of 4.6%.