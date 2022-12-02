Trailer, Title Are Out for 5th Indiana Jones

We have our first look at Harrison Ford in his fifth turn as Indiana Jones, which will also be his last. "I will not fall down for you again," the 80-year-old Ford, who injured his shoulder while rehearsing an action scene for the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, told a Disney convention in September, per the Guardian. The title of the film is "somehow worse than Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull," writes Matt Schimkowitz at AV Club. But the trailer sees "Ford's stunt doubles and digital surrogates run atop trains, zoom around camels on Middle Eastern streets, and punch Nazis square in the face. What more can people ask for?"

The trailer also teases the return of John Rhys Davies' Sallah, an Egyptian excavator and friend of Indy's who last appeared in 1989's Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. It seems Sallah wants to get Indy back into action in the desert, though it might take some convincing. "Those days have come and gone," the professor tells Sallah in the trailer. One scene shows Ford's Jones digitally de-aged in Nazi custody. Much of the film, however, is set in the 1960s during the Space Race between the US and Soviet Union, per the Guardian.

"I don't believe in magic, but a few times in my life I've seen things. Things I can’t explain," the professor narrates in the trailer, which shows hands grasping what appears to be an ancient dial. "We have a really human story to tell, as well as a movie that will kick your ass," Ford said in September. James Mangold (Logan) serves as writer and director, replacing George Lucas and Steven Spielberg, who serve as executive producers. The film also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge at Jones' goddaughter Helena and Antonio Banderas and Mads Mikkelsen as villains. It's due to be released June 30. (Read more Indiana Jones stories.)