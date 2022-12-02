Social Media Star Fined for Grand Canyon Golf Stunt

A TikTok star who hit a golf ball into the Grand Canyon—apparently without even shouting "Fore!"—has been fined for what the park says was a dangerous stunt. Katie Sigmond, a 20-year-old who has around 7 million followers on TikTok and 3 million on Instagram, posted video of the stunt on Oct. 26 and was criticized both for littering and for endangering people and wildlife in the canyon below, the Arizona Republic reports. She was identified after Grand Canyon law enforcement received tips. Sigmond deleted the video, which shows that her club snapped and also fell into the canyon, but it was preserved on Reddit, reports Sports Illustrated.

"Do we really need to say, 'don’t hit golf balls into the Grand Canyon?'" Grand Canyon National Park said in a Facebook post. Sigmond, whose social media posts include numerous pranks, some of them golf-related, was cited for disorderly conduct and tossing or throwing items into the canyon. She could have faced a maximum penalty of a $5,000 fine and six months in prison, but the case was resolved with a $285 fine, the Republic reports.

Under an agreement with the US Attorney's office in Arizona, Sigmond won't have convictions on her record. Last month, park spokeswoman Joelle Baird told the Washington Post that similar incidents happen "on a fairly regular basis," and it's "really dangerous and harmful to [the] Grand Canyon and the people who visit.” (This woman's attempt to go viral had negative consequences too.)