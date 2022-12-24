Here Are the Most Festive US Cities

Do you don your party hat on Dec. 1 and not take it off till the new year? You might want to seek out cities where you'll find like-minded festive souls. LawnStarter gathered public data from 200 of the nation's largest cities to see where those in a celebratory mood congregate, looking at metrics in five categories: frolicking (i.e., how much snow a city gets, plus walking scores and crime rates); merrymaking, which includes festivals, ice-skating rinks, and holiday-themed races; entertaining (think Christmas tree vendors and holiday shops); eating and dining (e.g., bakeries, candy stores, and nightlife options); and shopping, which factors in holiday markets, gift shops, and shopping centers. Probably to no one's surprise, New York City—home to one of the biggest New Year's Eve parties on Earth—comes in at No. 1. Check out what other cities across America made the top 10, as well as the ones that could use a little less "bah humbug" (mostly cities in warm weather areas—maybe they need a little more snow for that holiday feeling?):

Most Festive

New York (No. 1 in all categories except "frolicking"; that honor goes to Syracuse, New York) Las Vegas Los Angeles Chicago Denver Houston San Antonio San Diego Charlotte, North Carolina Philadelphia

Pasadena, Texas Brownsville, Texas Hampton, Virginia Mesquite, Texas Cape Coral, Florida Moreno Valley, California Lancaster, California Palmdale, California Miramar, Florida Port St. Lucie, Florida