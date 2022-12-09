Justice Department Asks Judge to Hold Trump in Contempt

Issue is whether former president is in compliance with subpoena seeking classified documents
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 8, 2022 7:25 PM CST
Justice Department Asks Judge to Hold Trump in Contempt
Former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla., where FBI agents seized documents on Aug. 8.   (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

At a hearing Friday, a federal judge will be asked to hold a former president in contempt of court. The Justice Department has made the request of US District Judge Beryl Howell, CNN reports, saying former President Donald Trump and his lawyers have failed to comply with a subpoena issued months ago that seeks the return of all documents marked classified. Trump's team said last month that it had looked for more of the records in a couple of places and found two documents. With those turned over, the legal team said, Trump has now complied with the subpoena.

But the FBI doesn't see it that way and has become increasingly frustrated about the issue, per the Washington Post. A central issue is the persistent refusal by Trump's team to name a custodian of records, who could sign a document swearing that all classified materials have been given back to the government. Trump's team argues that it's unreasonable to ask a lawyer to sign such a blanket certification. A spokesman, Steven Cheung, said Trump's lawyers "continue to be cooperative and transparent." A Justice Department spokesman did not comment. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X