Two police officers in a town along Mississippi's Gulf Coast were fatally shot in a Motel 6 parking lot early Wednesday by a woman who apparently took her own life shortly afterward, police say. The shooter was identified as Amy Brogdon Anderson, a 43-year-old veterinarian from Ocean Springs, the Sun Herald reports. Police say Anderson was in her SUV with a child under the age of 10 when the two Bay St. Louis police officers responded to a welfare check around 4:30am. Investigators say Anderson spoke to the officers for around 30 minutes. After they decided to contact Child Protection Services, she opened fire from inside the vehicle, hitting both officers, WLOX reports.

Sgt. Steven Robin, 34, died at the scene, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, was pronounced dead shortly after he was taken to a Gulfport hospital, authorities say, per WBRC. Anderson also died at the scene. Investigators say she shot herself in the chest, but one of the officers also fired a shot, and an autopsy will determine whether it hit her. Anderson "didn't have a criminal record and her Facebook page shows happy family photos of vacations and dogs," WLOX reports.

A community vigil for the fallen officers will be held at the Bay High Stadium on Thursday evening. "This is a very sad situation, and our deepest thoughts and condolences go out to the families of our lost officers," said Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre, per WBRC. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves described the fallen officers as heroes, CNN reports. "I am heartbroken by this terrible loss of two brave law enforcement officers," he said. (Read more Mississippi stories.)