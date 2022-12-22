How to Get Your Home Ready for Freezing Temperatures

Temperatures across the US are dropping hard and fast as a massive cold front rolls across the nation, and authorities are urging people to be ready for conditions like those seen in Cheyenne, Wyoming, where the temperature dropped a record 40 degrees in just 30 minutes on Wednesday afternoon. Over two hours, the temperature dropped 51 degrees, from 42 to -9, and continued falling to -26 Thursday morning. With similarly rapid drops on the way for millions of people in states to the east, outlets including the Washington Post and the New York Times are sharing tips to prepare homes for freezing temperatures:



Be ready to lose power. The Post suggests stocking up on flashlights and batteries and making sure devices are charged ahead of potential power outages, especially in southern states where unusually cold temperatures could lead to the power grid being overwhelmed. Those with portable generators should stock up on gasoline or propane—and ensure that it is only used outdoors, at least 20 feet away from the home. Fire and carbon monoxide detectors are essential.