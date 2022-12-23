Arkansas police say a newborn girl was killed earlier this month after her family's dog fatally mauled her. Lt. Keith Lawson of the Cave Springs Police Department tells KNWA the attack took place at the unidentified family's home shortly after noon on Dec. 14. Gray News and 40/29 News report that the dog, said to be a 3-year-old Siberian husky, put its mouth over the 4-day-old baby's head, and that one of its teeth penetrated the head.

Authorities say the infant, who suffered severe head injuries, was rushed first to Arkansas Children's Northwest hospital in Springdale, then flown to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock, but doctors couldn't save her, per KNWA. "Based on the statements of witnesses and the opinions of medical professionals, it was determined that the fatal injuries were inflicted on the child by the family dog," Nathan Smith, Benton County's prosecuting attorney, tells the outlet. The dog was euthanized by a veterinary service in accordance with state law. Smith doesn't anticipate any criminal charges will be filed. (Read more dog mauling stories.)