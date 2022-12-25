Cops Respond to Car Crash, Find the Bullet Wounds

A 26-year-old woman in Southern California is in a coma after being shot multiple times while driving on Freeway 101, reports the Los Angeles Times. Police suspect road rage, but they have no suspects and no reports from any witnesses who might have seen the shooting about 5pm on December 17, per ABC7. When the California Highway Patrol responded to the report of a car crash in Tarzana, officers found Ronni Newt's vehicle on the right shoulder, with Newt slumped over the steering wheel with multiple gunshot wounds. One bullet struck her in the head.

"She had got off work, she went home, she got dressed, and she was driving to the valley to visit a couple friends," says Newt's father, Robert Newt, per CBS Los Angeles. And "she said that she would be back in a couple of hours because we were going to decorate our tree," said her mother, Francine Webster. Newt has been on life support since the night of the shooting, and her family is pleading for witnesses to come forward. "We know this stuff happens," says Robert Newt. "We all casually drive on the freeway and we see things. If you saw something—please call." (Read more road rage stories.)