Hiker Falls 200 Feet, Lives to Tell the Tale

A hike on Christmas Eve day very narrowly avoided serious tragedy for a 40-year-old woman in California's San Gabriel Mountains. As the Los Angeles Times reports, Ruth Woroniecki of Colorado was camping in Lytle Creek when she decided to summit the 8,800-foot Cucamonga Peak; on her return, she slipped on ice and fell some 200 feet, sustaining what KTLA calls "serious injuries." According to the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department, another hiker came across Woroniecki and used a GPS device to summon help. The rescue, however, wasn't straightforward: A helicopter had to be called in to the remote location, and was hampered by winds. The chopper eventually dropped a rescuer near Woroniecki's location, who, per the SBSD, "placed Woroniecki in a rescue harness and assisted her to an open area, away from trees." Woroniecki was then airlifted to a hospital; her condition is unknown. (Read more San Gabriel Mountains stories.)