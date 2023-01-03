Mayor: Renner Hurt After Coming to Someone's Aid

Sheriff's office will provide more details on incident in afternoon press conference
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 3, 2023 4:14 PM CST
Mayor: Renner Was Injured Helping Stranded Motorist
Jeremy Renner attends the premiere of "Hawkeye" on Nov. 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. Renner turns 52 on Jan 7.   (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

On Tuesday afternoon the Washoe County Sheriff is set to give a clarifying update on the snowplow incident that injured Jeremy Renner, but in the meantime, Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve is suggesting it happened in the course of a kindly act. Schieve told the Reno Gazette Journal the actor was assisting a motorist who was stranded in the snow and was hit by his own plow in the course of doing so. The sheriff's office has yet to confirm Schieve's version of events. The paper notes Renner was injured Sunday morning in the wake of a storm that deposited 3 new feet of snow on Renner's Tahoe-area home.

Schieve said her story was characteristic of Renner. "He is always helping others ... He's always calling and saying, 'Hey Mayor, what do you need?'" Renner's publicist, Samantha Mast, has a slightly different story for CNN, saying he was had been clearing his own driveway on Sunday and was helping clear a neighbor’s driveway when the accident occurred. The press conference is scheduled for 3:30pm PT. (Read more Jeremy Renner stories.)

