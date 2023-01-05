Prince Harry: William Attacked Me in 2019

In his upcoming memoir Spare, Prince Harry writes that during a confrontation with his brother in 2019, Prince William attacked him on the grounds of Kensington Palace and knocked him to the floor. Harry says William came to Nottingham Cottage, where Harry was living at the time, because the older prince wanted to talk about the brothers' fractured relationship. But, according to the Guardian, which received an advance copy of the book, when William called Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, "difficult," "rude," and "abrasive," Harry was having none of it. He accused William of simply repeating what the media said about her, and the two started shouting at each other.

Harry says William swore at him and the two insulted each other, and that after William called him another name, he charged at Harry. "He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me." He says he was left with "scrapes and bruises." After Harry refused to fight back, William ultimately became apologetic, and implied he shouldn't tell Markle what had happened. "You mean that you attacked me?" Harry writes that he said. William's alleged response: "I didn’t attack you, Harold." See more at the Guardian.

Meanwhile, Harry did another interview about the book, telling the ITV network, per the New York Times, that his brother and his father have "shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile." The interview airs Sunday night, the same night his 60 Minutes interview airs. The book is out Tuesday, and there are rumors Markle's own tell-all memoir might be coming next. (Read more Prince Harry stories.)