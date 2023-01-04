GOP Frustration With Speaker Stalemate Is Growing

The House has adjourned until 8pm Eastern amid the most protracted election for House speaker the chamber has seen in a century—and it's far from clear whether negotiations among Republicans will be able to resolve the differences that led to Rep. Kevin McCarthy losing on six ballots, three on Tuesday and three on Wednesday. The results of the three votes Wednesday were identical, with 201 votes for McCarthy and 20 for Rep. Byron Jordans, who told the Washington Post that all 20 are on the same page with their demands. Caucus members will now have a "real deliberative process and ability, which is expected of members of the legislature to go through these items and come to consensus," Jordans said.

Some McCarthy voters are growing frustrated, including Rep. Don Bacon, who told the New York Times that he "doesn't like being held hostage" by the holdouts. Contrary to Jordans' remarks, he said the hardline conservatives who voted against McCarthy are not a cohesive group with a consistent set of demands. Bacon said that if the stalemate continues, "at some point it may require a bipartisan solution." In each of the six rounds of voting, all 212 Democrats in the chamber voted for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. The Post notes that Jeffries has now accumulated more votes in elections to be speaker of the House than John Boehner, who was nominated five times—in five different years—and served as speaker from 2011 to 2015.

There were no plans for the full Republican conference to meet after the House was adjourned Wednesday, though Rep. Jeff Van Drew suggested it was time for leaders to "get everybody back in the caucus room and start beating the daylights out of each other until we get somewhere," Politico reports. He compared the situation to Dante's nine levels of hell, saying, "I'm in at least one of them right now." McCarthy has vowed that he will stay in the race for as long as it takes, and the holdouts also seem unwilling to budge. "It's just a matter of time until Kevin McCarthy finally realizes he doesn't have the 218 votes and he's not going to get 218 votes," Rep. Bob Good tweeted after the House adjourned. (Read more speaker of the House stories.)