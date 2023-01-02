Now that the Harry & Meghan Netflix documentary has been aired, Prince Harry has a new project to promote: Spare, his upcoming memoir, set to be released next week. In advance of that, the 38-year-old father of two sat down recently with Anderson Cooper for an interview to be aired Sunday on 60 Minutes, in which he defends why he's been so outspoken on his personal life and the inner workings of the royal family. In a snippet from their conversation that aired on CBS Mornings, Cooper asks Harry "Why be so public?" about his move with wife Meghan Markle to the United States, as well as what prompted that move. Harry responds that he's tried to keep his talks with family members behind closed doors, but that he felt his hand has been forced due to others spilling the beans first.

"Every single time I've tried to do it privately, there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife," he tells Cooper. He explains that whoever's doing the leaking will talk with a reporter, who will then write a story with a blurb at the end saying they've reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment. "But the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting," Harry notes. "So ... we're being told for the last six years, 'We can't put a statement out to protect you.' But you do it for other members of the family."

Harry then adds: "There becomes a point when silence is betrayal." Meanwhile, the Independent notes Harry is also set for a sit-down with ITV's Tom Bradby, whom he's known since he was a child. Bradby was the journalist who interviewed Markle in 2019 and got her to admit she wasn't doing so great. The full interview with Harry and Cooper, which CBS notes is the prince's first US interview promoting his book, will air Sunday at 7pm ET on CBS. (Read more Prince Harry stories.)