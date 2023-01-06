Over the summer, Noah Schnapp confirmed that Will Byers, the character he plays on Netflix's Stranger Things, is gay. Now, in an instance of life imitating art, the 18-year-old actor reveals he's "more similar to Will than I thought"—i.e., he's gay in real life, too. USA Today reports that Schnapp's announcement came via a cheeky TikTok video he posted Thursday, showing him lounging in bed and lip-syncing to audio, with a text box over his video that read: "When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was 'we know.'"

The audio he's lip-syncing to, per Entertainment Weekly: "You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, [it'll] never be that serious." Schnapp followed that up with a cameo in a friend's TikTok a few hours later, showing a group of young adults sitting around while one looks at his phone and, in mock shock, proclaims, "Guys, guys, guys, guys—Noah Schnapp, gay at 18!" The others react with fake surprise as the camera pans around the room, finally showing Schnapp himself holding onto the sides of his head and yelling, "Oh, my God!" Reps for Schnapp tell ET he has no further comment at this time. (Read more Stranger Things stories.)