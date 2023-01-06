The nation's unemployment report released Friday indicates a still-strong labor market, with 223,000 jobs added in December—above the 200,000 jobs that were expected. And with the new year upon us, many are dusting off their resumes and applying, either to break back into the job market or switch from the job they already have. WalletHub notes that finding a new gig can depend on where in the country you're located, and the site tries to narrow down which places are optimal for that job hunt.

It looks at 182 of the nation's largest cities across 32 metrics in two main categories: the overall job market, which includes everything from job opportunities and a city's unemployment rate to job security and job satisfaction; and socioeconomics, which takes note of such factors as median annual income, transit scores, housing costs, and safety. San Francisco comes in at No. 1 in WalletHub's rankings, while Memphis, Tennessee, brings up the rear. Here, the top and bottom 10 cities:

Best Cities for Jobs

San Francisco Columbia, Maryland (No. 1 in "Socioeconomics" category) Orlando, Florida (No. 1 in "Job Market" category) San Jose, California Pittsburgh Fremont, California Salt Lake City South Burlington, Vermont Plano, Texas Portland, Maine

Las Cruces, New Mexico Detroit Jackson, Mississippi Shreveport, Louisiana Huntington, West Virginia Columbus, Georgia Gulfport, Mississippi Brownsville, Texas (last in "Job Market" category) Augusta, Georgia Memphis, Tennessee (last in "Socioeconomics" category)