Looking for a Paycheck? These US Cities Have Jobs

San Francisco tops WalletHub's list; Memphis is at the bottom
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 6, 2023 10:42 AM CST
These Are the Best, Worst Cities for Jobs in America
Head to San Francisco for the best prospects.   (Getty Images/AntonioGuillem)

The nation's unemployment report released Friday indicates a still-strong labor market, with 223,000 jobs added in December—above the 200,000 jobs that were expected. And with the new year upon us, many are dusting off their resumes and applying, either to break back into the job market or switch from the job they already have. WalletHub notes that finding a new gig can depend on where in the country you're located, and the site tries to narrow down which places are optimal for that job hunt.

It looks at 182 of the nation's largest cities across 32 metrics in two main categories: the overall job market, which includes everything from job opportunities and a city's unemployment rate to job security and job satisfaction; and socioeconomics, which takes note of such factors as median annual income, transit scores, housing costs, and safety. San Francisco comes in at No. 1 in WalletHub's rankings, while Memphis, Tennessee, brings up the rear. Here, the top and bottom 10 cities:

Best Cities for Jobs

  1. San Francisco
  2. Columbia, Maryland (No. 1 in "Socioeconomics" category)
  3. Orlando, Florida (No. 1 in "Job Market" category)
  4. San Jose, California
  5. Pittsburgh
  6. Fremont, California
  7. Salt Lake City
  8. South Burlington, Vermont
  9. Plano, Texas
  10. Portland, Maine
Worst Cities for Jobs
  1. Las Cruces, New Mexico
  2. Detroit
  3. Jackson, Mississippi
  4. Shreveport, Louisiana
  5. Huntington, West Virginia
  6. Columbus, Georgia
  7. Gulfport, Mississippi
  8. Brownsville, Texas (last in "Job Market" category)
  9. Augusta, Georgia
  10. Memphis, Tennessee (last in "Socioeconomics" category)

Check out how other cities fare here. (Take a peek at that new jobs report.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X