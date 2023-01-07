McCarthy's Concessions Suggest Trouble Ahead

Kevin McCarthy's decision to transfer powers held by the House speaker's office to a band of GOP members ended this week's chaos, but it caused concern—among Republicans and others—about what's ahead. The new reality could keep the House from performing such central tasks as funding the government and finance the debt, the New York Times reports. Under one of the concessions, one House member could start the process of removing Speaker McCarthy, which could give the dissidents the clout to keep those critical measures from reaching a vote. "I think it's a terrible decision," said Republican Rep. Don Bacon, per the Hill.

Another involves the Rules Committee, which decides which bills can be taken up and what amendments can be proposed. McCarthy gave the far-right group that had blocked him approval over one-third of the committee members, though the bloc accounts for just 10% of all GOP lawmakers. That means the group could block any legislation, possibly by joining with committee Democrats opposed to it. And the rebels want chairmanships of subcommittees they wouldn't otherwise be entitled to, which is unpopular among other Republicans. "Everybody has to work their way through the seniority process and earn positions on both committees and gavels and things of that nature," said GOP Rep. Ann Wagner. (Read more Kevin McCarthy stories.)