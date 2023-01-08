In First Comments, Damar Hamlin Says Thanks

As his recovery continues, the NFL's Damar Hamlin made his first public comments Saturday in the wake of his life-threatening injury. “Putting love into the world comes back 3xs as much," reads a tweet from the 24-year-old's account. The message added that Hamlin was "thankful for everyone who has reached out and prayed. This will make me stronger on the road to recovery, keep praying for me!” Hamlin remains in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital, though he is now breathing on his own. On Saturday, doctors again described his brain function as "excellent," reports the AP.

Hamlin's injury, and recovery, will be a big focus of this weekend's NFL games. All teams will honor him in some way, with options including a moment of silence and highlighting the "3" in the 30-yard line number, per Axios. (Hamlin wears No. 3.) Hamlin's Buffalo Bills play at home on Sunday, and the team plans a major tribute to him and the first responders who saved him. “I’ve got hair on the back of my neck standing up right now," GM Brandon Beans said Friday. "It is going to be unique." Meanwhile, donations continue to pour in to Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation, which had raised more than $8 million as of Saturday afternoon.