Gronkowski Will Try to Kick Field Goal in Live Super Bowl Ad

The Super Bowl commercial teasers have begun. A notable one on Monday from betting site FanDuel previews a unique stunt that will take place during the actual game: Retired star Rob Gronkowski will attempt to kick a field goal during a live ad that will run during the third quarter, reports the New York Post. If he makes the 25-yarder, anyone who has wagered at least $5 on the Super Bowl at FanDuel will be eligible for a share of $10 million in free bets. If he misses, everyone is out of luck.

"Gronk is taking this incredibly seriously," FanDuel exec Andrew Sneyd tells the newspaper. "He's been practicing weekly for this with Adam Vinatieri, who has been training him." The latter is a three-time All-Pro kicker, notes the AP. Gronkowski himself was a tight end and recalls only making one kick throughout all of his playing days, a 33-yarder in high school. This explains a clip at TMZ last month that captured Gronkowski practicing kicks. (Read more Super Bowl commercials stories.)