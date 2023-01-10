Mega Millions Jackpot Now 5th-Largest in History

After nearly three months of losing lottery tickets, will someone break the trend Tuesday night and win a $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot? Regardless of how long it takes, the odds of winning the top lottery prize don't change, and they're formidable at 1 in 302.6 million. But someone will eventually match all six numbers and win the jackpot, which now ranks as the fifth-largest in US history, the AP reports.

The drawing is set for 11pm EST, but it usually takes a couple of hours before it's clear if there is a winner. The $1.1 billion prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity with 30 payments over 29 years. Winners usually prefer cash, which for Tuesday night's drawing would be an estimated $568.7 million. (Read more Mega Millions stories.)