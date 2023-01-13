Survey on Antisemitism in the US Is 'Stunning, Sobering'

Amid a spike in antisemitic crime in the US and anti-Jewish comments from the likes of Kanye West, the Anti-Defamation League decided to take the nation's temperature on the topic. One of the takeaways: The ADL survey suggests antisemitic beliefs have risen significantly in just three years, reports NPR. The ADL had about 4,000 people from across the US weigh in on whether they agree or disagree with what the group calls 14 "anti-Jewish tropes." Some examples:

39% say Jews are more loyal to Israel than America.

38% say Jews always like to be at the head of things.

26% say Jews have too much power in the business world.

20% say Jews are more willing than others to use shady practices to get what they want.

16% say Jews are not as honest as other businesspeople.