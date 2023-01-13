Survey on Antisemitism in the US Is 'Stunning, Sobering'

Amid a spike in antisemitic crime in the US and anti-Jewish comments from the likes of Kanye West, the Anti-Defamation League decided to take the nation's temperature on the topic. One of the takeaways: The ADL survey suggests antisemitic beliefs have risen significantly in just three years, reports NPR. The ADL had about 4,000 people from across the US weigh in on whether they agree or disagree with what the group calls 14 "anti-Jewish tropes." Some examples:
- 39% say Jews are more loyal to Israel than America.
- 38% say Jews always like to be at the head of things.
- 26% say Jews have too much power in the business world.
- 20% say Jews are more willing than others to use shady practices to get what they want.
- 16% say Jews are not as honest as other businesspeople.
- While only 3% of Americans said all 14 statements were "mostly or somewhat true," that's equivalent to about 8 million people when applied to the entire population. The Washington Post notes that the figure is greater than the 5.8 million American adults who say they are Jewish.
- 20% of respondents agreed with six or more of the statements, compared to 11% in 2019, when the survey was last conducted. It's the highest percentage since 1992 (also 20%).
- "Those of us on the front lines have expected such results for a while now—and yet the data are still stunning and sobering: there is an alarming increase in antisemitic views and hatred across nearly every metric—at levels unseen for decades," says ADL CEO Jonathan A. Greenblatt, per the Times of Israel.
